DRA Udhampur discusses modalities for implementation of Clinical Establishment Act

Udhampur: The Introductory meeting of District Registering Authority (DRA), Udhampu,r constituted under Clinical Establishment Act (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 was today held here under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla.

The meeting discussed the modalities for initiating the process of implementation of the Clinical Establishment Act (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar; President Municipality Council Dr. Jogeshwar Gupta; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. K.C. Dogra; District Information Officer, Er. SajadBashir Somberia; Dy SP HQ, Rohit Chadgal; District Health Officer, Dr. Mohammad Yaseen and Medical Officer CMO Office, Dr. Priya Gupta.

Threadbare discussion was held on various issues regarding the implementation of the said Act.

The Chairman issued the directions for starting the process of registration w.e.f 01.01.2021 manually till the online facility is made available.

The Chairman also stressed upon mass awareness about the Act so that all the Clinical Establishments including Diagnostic Centers and Single Doctors Clinics across all the recognized systems of Medicines and allied Healthcare Services are registered under the Act.