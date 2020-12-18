DTFC discusses modalities for COVID-19 Vaccination in Udhampur District

Udhampur: District Task Force Committee (DTFC) for roll out of COVID-19 Vaccine today discussed the modalities for carrying out vaccination in Udhampur District.

The was chaired by District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Chowdhary; Chief Medical Officer, Dr KC Dogra; Chief Education Officer, Purshottam Dutt Sharma; District Health Officer, Mohammad Yaseen, BMOs and other officers

While introducing the plan for roll out of COVID-19 vaccination drive, the CMO explained the process of reaching out and prioritization of the beneficiaries for the First phase of Immunization drive due to their high probability.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Simmi informed about the registration of 3500 beneficiaries mainly Healthcare workers from the Government & Private sector in the district.

Various aspects regarding the rollout of COVID -19 vaccine which includes details of 199identified vaccination sites; requirement of logistics which includes insulated vans, Iced line refrigerators, Deep freezers, Vaccine carriers etc, constitution of District & Block level Adverse Events Following Immunization Committees, District & Block Control rooms, Social Mobilization, Capacity Building of Healthcare Functionaries, CoWIN application, availability of additional work force, curbing misinformation campaigns over social apps, cooperation from NGOs, Private practitioners and cooperation from other departments required for the successful Vaccination drive.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed on all the District Officers to provide full cooperation to the Family Welfare MCH & Immunization Department for making the COVID- 19 vaccination drive successful.

The SDMs were directed to conduct meeting of their respective Block/Tehsil level task forces. The CMO was asked to submit detailed plan for requirement of staff.