Indian Army, Directorate of Industries hosts seminar under ‘Hunar se Unnati’

Jammu: An interactive session under the Army’s flagship program ‘Hunar Se Unnati’ was today held here at Udhyog Bhawan, under the aegis of Director, Industries & Commerce Department Anoo Malhotra,.

Col Abhayraj Galande, Commanding Officer, 7 JAK RIF represented Army with other veterans interested in establishing their industrial ventures. The meeting was presided over by Joint Director (M&P), Trishla Kumari. Officers from Indian Army and Department of Industries and Commerce participated in the programme.

At the outset, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce Trishala welcomed all the participants on behalf of Director Industries & Commerce and thanked Indian Army personnel for their services to the nation.

Colonel Abhayraj Galande, informed that Indian Army intends to assist the veterans of Indian Army in establishing Industrial units to help them land on their feet post retirement with an overarching aim of developing the Union Territory of J&K.

The Industries Department’s knowledge partner E&Y gave a detailed presentation on the roles and functions of Industrial Development Corporations and process of land allotment for Industries.

Functional Manager, Pawan Goswami, informed the participants about procedure to be followed for setting up an Industrial unit in J&K with required parameters like Project Report, Land Availability and online process to get the units registered for Entrepreneurship Memorandum-I and Entrepreneurship Memorandum-II. He also apprised the participants about various departmental approvals and clearances and extra benefits available to Ex servicemen under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).He informed that both manufacturing and services sectors are covered under J&K Policy for the purpose of incentives and outlined various ways in which Department facilitate the Industries.

Functional Manager, Shahzada Noor-ul-Ain gave a presentation on Industrial Development Scheme-2017 and various incentives that are available for Industries in J&K in both Central and State Package. He elaborated various incentives like 100% DG Set subsidy, Lab Equipment Subsidy, Subsidy on Pollution Equipments etc available to entrepreneurs under J&K Package among other benefits.

Former Chairperson Federation of Industries –Jammu, Annil Suri, shared his experiences and also gave insights on starting and successfully running an enterprise.

Director, Industries and Commerce, Anoo Malhotra expressed satisfaction at the content of the awareness programme and asked the participants to keep in touch with the department for seeking further information if required. She thanked Colonel Abhayraj for his efforts under the Hunar se Unnati programme.