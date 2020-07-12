Anti-Encroachment drive: 90-Kanal prime land retrieved at Baribrahmana

Bari Brahmana: Tightening the noose around encroachers, District Magistrate Samba, Rohit Khajuria today ordered anti encroachment drive to retrieval of 90 Kanal land here at village Birpur, Bari Brahmana.

A team headed by Tehsildar Bari Brahmana, Qaiser Malik, SHO and other officials of revenue and police reached at the encroachment site and pressed a JCB machine to dismantle the concrete structures including four structures, Boundary wall, hand pump, pillars, Plinth etc being constructed over the state land bearing khasra no. 826, 836 and 1763.

The state land is situated adjoining National Highway connecting Jammu-Samba and the market value is ascertained around Rs 90 Crores approx. The construction over the land was immediately stopped and notices were also issued to the concerned agencies under relevant laws.

The state land was being aggressively converted and construction on boundary walls was also carried out at the behest of some land grabbers active in the area. District administration has warned such encroachers that any attempt to convert the title of the land without intimation of revenue Department shall be dealt sternly in district.