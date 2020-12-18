India’s aim of self-reliance and a $5 trillion economy will a lot depend on the education and skill levels of its people: Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey

New Delhi: Speaking at an ASSOCHAM conference here today Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that India’s aim of becoming self-reliant and a $5 trillion economy will a lot depend on the education and the skill levels of its people.

Addressing the session on “Education and Skilling Reforms- The foundation to Making India Future Ready” at ASSOCHAM’s virtual conference, the Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “Today’s is not the India of the old, today’s India wants to achieve what it dreams and reach the top. India’s aim of becoming self-reliant and a $5 trillion economy will a lot depend on the education and the skill levels of its people. So the government is very focussed on this and taking several steps for skilling and re-skilling the people especially its youth through its various programmes under the leadership of PM Modi Ji. For the country to reach its full potential it is a must that all programmes for skill development and education reach our youth.”

Lauding the role of the ASSOCHAM and the private sector for its contribution to the growth of the economy and country he invited the private sector to play a wider role in doing so and also urged them to do their best to rehabilitate migrant workers.”From this ASSOCHAM platform, I invite its members and the private sector to take a step forward to do as much possible and re-skill, counsel, and help rehabilitate migrant workers who want to return to their jobs and work. I urge you all to treat them with respect.”

ASSOCHAM is organizing a five-day-long virtual conference on its Foundation Day from 15th to 19th December 2020 with the central theme “India’s resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards US$5 trillion economy” where a series of sessions are being dedicated by various ministers including Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shri Piyush Goyal, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Shri Santosh Gangwar, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Shri Prahlad Singh Patel.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President, ASSOCHAM, emphasied on the need for skill development in India’s quest to achieve its growth ambitions. “Skill development is one of the essential ingredients for India’s future economic growth and is going to be the defining element in India’s growth story. We need to re-define the relationship of education, employment, and skills development. A well-educated population adequately equipped with knowledge and skill is essential to support economic growth. ASSOCHAM is working hand in hand with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to complement the mammoth efforts done by the Government.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vineet Agarwal, Sr. VP, ASSOCHAM, said: “Skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development for any country. As India moves progressively towards becoming a ‘knowledge economy’ it becomes increasingly important that the country should focus on the advancement of skills and these skills have to be relevant to the emerging economic environment. Both Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship are doing amazing work towards this and ASSOCHAM being the oldest chamber with its dynamic members is always there to support in achieving these goals.”

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Education and President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said, “Education is of utmost importance to enhance one’s skills for thriving in today’s highly competitive professional world. India constitutes the world’s largest young population of 356 million, it is, therefore, important to provide the youth with high-quality educational facilities. To achieve this, it is necessary for major reforms in the country’s education system. The recently introduced National Education Policy 2020 comes to play here by serving as a comprehensive framework to lead the way for the development of education in India. It encourages flexibility for learning trajectory, emphasis on conceptual understanding, critical/creative thinking, and extensive use of technology while integrating skill-based education in schools and higher education”.

Mr. Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Education and Co-Founder & Chancellor, Shobhit University, said, “Apart from other skills, an entrepreneur must have skills such as positivity, sympathy, tolerance, honesty, integrity and comprehensiveness. The wave of new skills, technology, educational reforms and young entrepreneurship is helping in developing an empowered self-reliant India under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister.”