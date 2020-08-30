Information Centre and Reading room shifted to State Library, Ridge

Shimla: A spokesperson of the State Government informed here today that the Information Centre and Reading room at Scandal Point, Shimla has been shifted to the ground floor of State library to facilitate the people.

Keeping in view the coronavirus situation, the Information Centre and Reading room was closed as a precautionary measure as per the guidelines of the Government.

He said that the Research Centre has been shifted to the ground floor of State Library and would facilitate senior citizens, specially abled persons and students preparing for competitive exams. It would be barrier free for specially abled persons and would provide them relief from climbing up and down the stairs. Besides this, they could also avail benefit of books, newspapers and other magazines.

He said that the Information Centre and Reading room would be reopened after coronavirus situation is over.