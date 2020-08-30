Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s Mediation, Conciliation Committee hosts online refresher training for judicial officers of Jammu province

Jammu: Mediation and Conciliation Committee of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir successfully conducted 20 hour online refresher Mediation training programme for judicial officers of Jammu province.

The topics discussed in the training module included Negotiation and Bargaining and advance principles of negotiation; Communication techniques; Prejudices, biases, perceptions and stereotypes; Impasse in mediation and Role of referral judges.

Justice Gita Mittal, patron-in-chief and the members of High Court Committee for Mediation, considering the importance of mediation as Alternate Dispute resolution Mechanism, had emphasized the need for training and preparedness.

Earlier, Chairman Justice Tashi Rabstan, alongwith members, Justice Sindhu Sharma; Justice Rajneesh Oswal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, approved and devised the module of training of referral judges which included 20 hrs of training.

The resource persons, who imparted extensive training through online mode, include Dr. Sudhir Jain, District and Session Judge; Dharmesh Sharma, District and Session Judge; Sr. Advocate J.P. Singh; Adv Veena Ralli; Adv Sumit Chander and Adv. Mitali Gupta.

In her address, the Chief Justice said that the concept of mediation has been a complete game changer in the arena of litigation and has been a very cost effective toll, which not only saves on resources, cost of litigation but also saves time.

“The online programme has been quite effective, with ample utilization of time of trainers” she said and hoped that the trainings shall go a long way in changing the mind set and attitude of judicial officers in understanding the importance of mediation and they shall be utilizing these techniques learnt here in their day to today discharge of duties.

“They shall not only be loosening their burden, but also facilitating the public at large in resolution of their disputes,” the Chief Justice said.

The twenty hour online refresher training programme was the first of its kind and it would go a long way in securing peace and justice amongst the people. The programme was coordinated by Registrar Rules, Masarat Roohi.