J&K Govt eases out process for seeking records from PRO for left out displaced families of 1947 of PoJK

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today eased out the process for seeking records from Provincial Rehabilitation Officer (PRO),J&K, for the left out Displaced Families of 1947 of PoJK who have settled outside J&K.

Reportedly, around 5400 Displaced families from PoJK which settled in Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana and other parts were facing difficulties in getting proof/record of their migration from the PRO J&K, particularly after issuance of a government order No. 52-JK(DMRRR) of 2020 dated: 16.05.2020 that enabled the left out bonafide Kashmiri migrants and Displaced families to get Domicile Certificates.

The Government today notified three lists containing particulars of all recorded displaced persons from PoJK who have presently settled in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Delhi, at its website (www.jkmigrantrelief.nic.in).

It is pertinent to mention here that in May, 2020, in terms of the said government order all left out Displaced Families of 1947 of PoJK who have settled outside J&K were allowed to get Domicile Certificate to avail the benefit but these Displaced Families were facing difficulties in getting their records from the office of the PRO, Jammu, in view of the distance and restrictions on account of Covid -19.

A unique ID has been allocated to each displaced family which shall be a sufficient proof of document to be mentioned before Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) for the purpose of seeking registration and subsequently the domicile certificate.