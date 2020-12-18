J&K ITCO hosts 3 day training on Cluster Development

Jammu: J&K ITCO Ltd, a joint venture company, of the central and state government financial and industrial infrastructure enterprises, organized three day training session for the cluster development executive. This training was conducted under the aegis of J&K KVIB, a designated nodal agency for SFURTI scheme.

The three day training scheduled from December 15 to Dec 17, 2020 was conducted under SFURTI, a scheme of MoMSME Govt. of India to promote regeneration of traditional industry that is beekeeping clusters scheme in this particular case.

Pertinently, three beekeeping clusters under SFURTI have been sanctioned by MoMSME through its nodal agency J&K KVIB. These sanctioned beekeeping clusters are earmarked at Samba, Banihal, and Bhaderwah in Jammu division where locals dealing in Bee-honey business can avail common facility. The establishment of all three CFCs shall be accomplished by the end of May 2021.

As per J&K KVIB awareness camps shall be soon organized for the beneficiaries and also for the locals so that they can also be the part of it in the future.

On this occasion, Deputy CEO(JD) J&K KVIB Tilak Raj; Executive Officer J&K KVIB, Dr. Sandeep Kotwal; COO J&KITCO, Sanjeev Dogra among others were present.