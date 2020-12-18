Chairman JKPCB launches E-waste Mobile Collection van, awareness campaign

Jammu: In a first of its kind initiative, Chairman Pollution Control Board (JKPCB) Suresh Chugh, today flagged off E-waste Mobile Collection Van to create awareness among consumers and bulk consumers regarding E-waste which is one of the most serious and fast emerging environmental issues in the present times. He also kick started a two-day awareness cum collection campaign to be carried out in main city areas (Greenbelt area and Bikram chowk on first day and Jammu University campus on second day) in collaboration with Environmental Sciences department of Jammu University and PRO RLG India which shall facilitate safe collection and transportation of E-waste in a Mobile collection van.

The Chairman PCB appreciated the initiative taken by officials of the Board and expressed gratitude towards Environmental Science Department, Jammu University for joining hands with PCB to conduct the awareness drive in an effective manner.

He highlighted the fact that India has emerged as the 3rd largest contributor of E-waste generated across the globe with 6% contribution of total e-waste generation, thereby making it the most serious cause of concern from an environmental point of view. He also highlighted that the presence of toxic elements like lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, selenium, hexavalent chromium and flame retardants which makes E-waste dismantling process, a highly dangerous activity, poses serious health and environmental hazards.

Member Secretary, JKPCB, B.M. Sharma, noted that all electronic and electrical items such as computers, televisions, mobile phones etc. on completion of their useful life are being discarded rapidly and contribute to the huge quantum of e-waste. The generation of this waste (e- waste) has grown manifold in the last two decades and will continue to accelerate at a fast pace. He requested the general public to ensure safe channelization of E-waste.

Flag off ceremony was also attended by RD PCB, Jammu Dr. Syed Nadeem Hussain, Professor Rajkumar Rampal, Professor Anil Raina, Senior Asstt. Professor Deepika Slathia from EVS department, Jammu University along with EE, Jivan and Sharma, AEE, Ashok Gupta, I/c E-waste Anuradha, Divisional officers and other senior officers / officials of the Pollution Control Board.