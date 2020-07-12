Mayor launches plantation drive under Greening Jammu

Jammu: Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, today launched a plantation drive under Greening Jammu at Shiv Temple Sunjwan by planting a sapling in the temple premises.

About 150 plants of different species were planted on the occasion including ornamental and medicinal plants.

Divisional Forest Officer Urban Forestry Division Jammu, Sunil Singh, said that the drive will cover the urban areas of Jammu.

The Greening Jammu drive was held in collaboration with trustee of Gayatri Parivar, Charak Rajput Sabha Sunjwan and Urban Forestry Division Jammu.

Rakesh Verma, Range Officer Sunjwan, such drives will be conducted on regular basis by involving NGOs and other Institutions so that maximum area is could be covered under the green cover.