New members on school board

Aligarh: Professor Nawab Ali Khan (Chairman, Department of Commerce) and Professor Mohd Ashraf (Chairman, Department of Mathematics) have been appointed as members on the Board of Secondary and Senior Secondary Education (Aligarh Muslim University) from university category.

The other members are Mr Mohd Aiyub (PGT, S H Senior Secondary School), Mr Mohd Tariq (PGT, STS School) and Mr Md. Javed Akhtar (TGT, AMU City Girls High School)

Professor Bhanu Prakash Singh (Chairman, Department of Physics) and Professor Mohd Afzal (Chairman, Department of Zoology) have been appointed as members on the Board of Management of the Directorate of School Education, Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools maintained by the University.

Dr Sabiha A Salam (PGT, S H Senior Secondary School-Boys), Dr Taweer Husain Khan (PGT, STS School), Dr Mohd Faiyazuddin (PGT, AMU City School), Ms Arshi Z Khan (PGT, AMU Girls School), Ms Shabana Nisar (PGT, Senior Secondary School-Girls), Mr Niaz Ahmad Khan (PGT, Ahmadi School for the Visually Challenged), Ms Farzana Nazeer (TGT, AMU City Girls School) and Mr MOhd Israil (TGT, ABK High School) will represent AMU schools on the Board of Management, Directorate of Schools.

The above appointments have been made for a period of two years, with immediate effect.