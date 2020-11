Aligarh: Amir Hamaza Moin Ansari, a research scholar in the Department of Geology, Aligarh Muslim University has been selected as “Young Professional” in the Central Groundwater Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Prof A H M Ahmad (Chairman, Department of Geology) has congratulated Ansari on his selection. He said Ansari’s selection is a testimony of his hard work and guidance offered by the faculty.