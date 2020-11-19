Peking University students outshine in FISU World University Championship Mind Sports online

Peking: On October 31, the International Chess Competition of the FISU World University Championship Mind Sports 2020 drew to a close. Team China 4, which was comprised of students from Peking University and the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports (CUPES), endured the continuous night games, and performed exceptionally in the preliminary and elimination despite facing strong competitions. The team emerged as the top eight. The performance of PKU-CUPES team won the respect of the chess players from universities all over the world, which fully demonstrated the superb chess skills and team spirit of the chess players from Chinese universities.

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Championship Mind Sports 2020 was originally planned to be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition has to be held virtually. A total of 551 students from 218 universities in 40 countries and regions signed up for the competition, which consists of international chess and bridge. There were 78 teams from 32 countries and regions participating in the international chess competition.