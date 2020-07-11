Piyush Goyal addresses the valedictory session of FICCI Frames Delhi

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today addressed the valedictory session of FICCI Frames, through virtual means. The Minister said that the Indian Film and Advertising Industries have the potential and talent to be global players. They can churn out quality products, win awards, and invite more investment and capital in the industry. He called upon the industry to grow beyond the national boundaries. The Minister also described Indian Ad-men as very creative, with many of them heading the international brands. He said that India should become the global leader in the content development. Talking about the restrictive practices and roadblocks created by certain countries for the Indian film industry, the Minister said that this is not acceptable, and India will reciprocate in similar manner, if such issues are brought to the notice of the Government. Shri Goyal said that single-window clearances for various permission for film shooting in the country, simplification of processes, online clearances, implementation of e-governance are genuine demands of the industry which need early consideration.

Shri Goyal lauded the role of the Indian Cinema for its contribution in fight against Covid, and playing an important role in spreading the awareness about various health precautions. Also, he praised the industry for raising the socially relevant themes in ways which are easily understood by the people of the country. The Minister said that film industry, which is symbol of Indian soft power, has been contemporary, and reflects the aspiration of the young Indians. He said that 1.35 billion people of the country have the aspiration and big appetite for entertainment, and the film industry has always been rising to the occasion. He said that India is proud of its Cinema, and would like to engage with the world from the position of strength. He said that Aatamnirbhar Bharat also implies that the nation will negotiate with the world on equal terms, in a confident manner.

Shri Goyal said that Covid is a crisis before us, and like many others in the past, it will also pass by. He said that let us prepare ourselves for the opportunities in the post-Covid world, which is going to see new ways of working and living. For staying ahead of the curve, out-of-the-box thinking is necessary, there has to be continuous innovation. He said that adequate precaution is necessary but fear is not going to take us further. “We have to engage with the new world order, and adapt to the new. Film industry, as well as the Entertainment sector has been greatly affected by the pandemic, and it is all the more important that there is reimagining of how the activities are to be conducted in the future”, he said. The Minister said that with the process of unlocking, the Indian economy is showing remarkable comeback, and the entertainment industry will also soon show revival.

The Minister expressed concern at the unregulated OTT platforms, where the content is sometimes objectionable, contains misinformation, portrays poorly our country and society, and is just not worth watching with family.

Shri Goyal said that about 25 lakh people are connected to the film industry, directly or indirectly. He called upon the industry to take proper care of all the stakeholders, and take welfare measures for the lowly paid employees of the industry so that everyone, associated with the industry, lives a respectable life.

Shri Goyal also paid respects to the eminent film personalities, who left for their heavenly abode recently.