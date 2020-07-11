1st Phase of Home-based Open Book Final Examination (HBOBE) in Pen and Paper Mode completed by Central University of Odisha

Koraput: Central University of Odisha has added another feather to its cap by successfully conducting first phase of Home-based Open Book Final Examination (HBOBE) for students of Terminal semesters, who are locked in their respective homes due to COVID-19. The first phase of HBOBE conducted by the Central University of Odisha for Terminal Semester Students from 6 – 11 July 2020 was completed successfully with 100% attendance. In the 1st phase, six Departments namely Anthropology, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Journalism and Mass Communication, Odia Language and Literature, Hindi and Sanskrit conducted the Examinations including Theory, Practical examination, Dissertation presentation and Viva-voce. Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of the University congratulated the entire team associated with HBOBE including the Controller of Examinations and his team for successfully conducting the examinations. He said “The faculty and staff have launched successfully a unique and first ever HBOBE. The students too, have shown keen interest in taking this Final Examination. My best wishes to everyone associated with this initiative”.

As per the guidelines, questions were sent to students one hour before the exam through Google Form, E-mail and WhatsApp. Students appeared the exams in pen and paper mode from 10AM to 1PM at their respective homes and after completion of three hours, uploaded the answer sheets through same method, i.e. Google Form and E-mail and WhatsApp and sent the answer sheets to the Controller of Examinations, by 2 PM, for evaluation.

As per the schedule the second phase HBOBE will be conducted from 14 – 22 July 2020 for the departments of MBA, Education, Economics and Statistics. The third phase of HBOBE will be conducted during 23 – 27 July 2020 for the departments of Computer Science, Mathematics, Sociology and English.

The Vice-Chancellor has thanked the examinees, faculty and staff for their support and cooperation in the successful completion of the first ever HBOBE conducted by CUO.