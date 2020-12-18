Plea for making Aligarh Muslim University Centenary Celebrations above politics

Aligarh: As the sprawling campus of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is lit with astonishing and engaging visual projections of creative lights and design and various programmes rolled out to celebrate the colourful centenary year, the senior faculty members of the university today made a strong plea for rising above politics to make the centenary celebrations a great success.

“We need to work together in the interest of the university. Shared affection and values can bring the country together, while divisive ideas will only deepen the social division. We appeal everyone to celebrate the Centenary programme above politics, just as the Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti and Sir Syed Day. Centenary celebrations are to be kept above differences,” said reputed academicians.

A statement signed by Professor Ali Mohmad Naqvi, Professor AR Kidwai, Professor Shakeel Samdani, Professor Sufiyan Beg, Professor Naima Khatoon, Professor Samina Khan, Professor Krantipal, Professor Mohammad Gulrez, Professor MJ Warsi, Professor Maula Baksh, Dr Mohammad Shahid, Dr Naseem Ahmad and others says: “We must not lose sight of the fact that ‘centenary’ is a great landmark achievement in the history of any university. Our unity on the occasion will bring greater confidence among various university units and alumni associations, who are engaged in organising programmes with illustrious people as the guests.”

“We further appeal all to make the celebration, an extremely pleasing and splendid exhibit of the rich and unique AMU heritage. Let us all come together to do something concrete to leave an example of understanding across differences for the whole Nation to follow,” stated the faculty members.

They added: “We must also not forget that the outreach of the University during this historical year will also immensely help in the growth and development of our alma mater, and placement of our students in the private and public sectors, the appeal points out.”

The appeal mentioned: “AMU as an institution has come a long way in the past 100 years. It has emerged as one of the premier most Indian institutes of higher learning producing Bharat Ratnas like the Frontier Gandhi, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Dr Zakir Husain, AMU students and faculty members have been making seminal contributions to all branches of knowledge and many have been bestowed with Padma awards, President’s Award, Gyan Paeth, Saraswati and Sahitya Akademi awards.”

AMU scientist alumni have become Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (FNA) and have been conferred with Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize and several other prestigious awards, emphasised the faculty members.