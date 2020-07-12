Rajindra Hospital Sets New Benchmark In Health Care By Successfully Conducting Dialysis Of COVID Affected 57 Year Old Woman

Patiala: Setting a new benchmark in imparting quality health care facility to COVID affected patients, the Rajindra Hospital today successfully conducted dialysis of a 57 years old woman suffering from Chronic kidney disease.

Divulging the details, the Medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital Dr Paras Pandav said that a 57 years old, Female Patient was a known case of Carcinoma Cervix (On Chemotherapy) and Chronic kidney disease on regular Hemodialysis (twice weekly) from Oswal hospital, Ludhiana. She tested COVID positive on 11-7-2020 and was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Patient was received in ICU of isolation ward in critical condition. Immediately patient was put on oxygen support and other medications and was stabilized, Simultaneous the Dialysis team was activated. They assessed the patient and decided to do the Hemodialysis and the same was planned for early morning. Dialysis team started Dialysis and completed the procedure successfully in COVID ICU itself.

He said that under the aegis of Mission Fateh launched by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, this was a big achievement for the hospital to conduct her dialysis in COVID-19 isolation facility. He said that the patient has been stabilized and due to which hope of her early recovery has been strengthened. “So far as many as 250 COVID-19 positive patients have been got cured here, out of 356”, he added. Rajindra Hospital has still 88 active cases in its isolation facility.