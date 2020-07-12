Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chauhan visits Specialty Hospital

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Super Specialty Hospital on Saturday during his stay in Gwalior and spoke to the Covid-19 patients through video conference. He enquired about their well-being and prayed to God for their speedy recovery.

Talking to patients Smt. Durga and Shri Abhay Jain through video conference, the Chief Minister inquired about their health. He told the Covid-19 patients admitted in the hospital that there is nothing to worry about and you must not worry. All of you will recover and will be able to return home soon.

Shri Chouhan said that our doctors, paramedical staff, nurses etc. who are treating and serving patients as Corona warriors while risking their lives, deserve to be congratulated. It is our responsibility to acknowledge them. He said that all of us must pledge not to leave any stone unturned in our fight against Corona. He told not to leave the house without wearing mask. Sanitizer must be used and physical distancing must be followed completely.

Shri Chouhan spoke to patients Shri Abhay Jain and Smt. Durgabai about their illness. Shri Jain told that the doctors and staff of the hospital are treating them whole-heartedly. Admitted patient Smt. Durga Bai said that she is getting good treatment, now she is feeling well.

The Chief Minister was informed about the patients admitted for treatment in the Super Specialty Hospital and the patients who recovered and returned home. On this occasion, Minister Shri Pradyumna Singh Tomar, Minister Smt. Imarti Devi, Minister of State Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, MP Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, administrators and police officers including doctors of Super Specialty Hospital, etc. were present.