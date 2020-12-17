TCS Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Oracle Implementation and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Oracle Implementation Services and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services, Worldwide[1].

According to the reports, “TCS is investing heavily to align its brand and service offerings across the C-suite, with emphasis on customer experience and innovations powered by automation, AI, ML, and analytics.” It goes on to say, “IDC views TCS highly in terms of its end-to-end life cycle of Oracle services offerings and its client adoption strategy.”

“TCS is helping global organizations make better, informed decisions quickly, to thrive in this rapidly changing environment with a consulting-led approach and competencies in Oracle technology services,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Applications, TCS. “We believe our positioning as a Leader is a recognition of our vision, strategies, strong capabilities and the resultant market success.”

TCS’ Oracle services portfolio encompasses interactive design, advisory, consulting and implementation services. The company helps customers evaluate digital offerings across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS and define their roadmap including architecture and strategy for modernization and innovation. TCS’ solutions enable enterprises to confidently embrace digital technologies as part of their ecosystems so they can benefit from innovation and agility.

With a full-stack, differentiated portfolio of Oracle-based offerings catering to all stakeholders in the enterprise, TCS offers transformation services globally across over 18 industries, and covering digital innovation as well as ongoing operations. TCS leverages its deep contextual knowledge of its customers’ businesses and Oracle best practices to craft unique, high quality, and high impact solutions that build, transform, and scale their digital core, accelerating growth for organizations.

TCS offers an integrated consulting framework to enable organizations to embrace a future-ready foundation by providing design thinking capabilities, comprehensive change management, next-gen innovation, differentiated industry best practices and continuous improvement. TCS assures delivery excellence with TCS Crystallus™, a set of preconfigured industry and business solution that leverages the Oracle Cloud environment with industry best practices aligned to APQC and SCOR benchmarks, along with integrated tools and accelerators for all phases of a program for various industries including oil and gas, public services and education.

“With our consulting-led approach, rich industry expertise, expertise in next-gen technologies, investments in research, innovation and intellectual property, we are helping business leaders achieve their growth and transformation goals,” added Akhilesh Tiwari.

[1] IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Oracle Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment, doc #US45354320, November 2020 and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Oracle Cloud Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment, doc #US46727820, November 2020