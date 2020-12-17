The first online GPP competition among schoolchildren at PetrSU

The first online competition in general physical training among schoolchildren of Petrozavodsk and the Republic of Karelia took place: 12 teams, 130 participants!

On December 10, the first online competition in general physical training among schoolchildren of Petrozavodsk and the Republic of Karelia, organized by the Department of Physical Education of the Institute of Physical Culture and Sports of PetrSU, ended.

More than 130 participants fought for the title of the strongest in six nominations, 12 teams represented educational institutions of the city and the republic. According to the results of a 10-day intense struggle, the best teams were: Lyceum No. 13 in Petrozavodsk, Kemskaya secondary school and Sheltozero secondary school. School teachers could also bring additional points to each team.