PetrSU will host “Not just a quiz, but a quiz!”

The University invites pupils of grades 9-11 from all over Karelia to take part in the intellectual competition.

The online game for high school students will be held online in the VKontakte group of PetrSU. You can connect to the game from anywhere in Karelia; to participate, you just need to pre-register using the link .

One team can have no more than 5 people who will need to compete in erudition. The questions will not be directly related to the school curriculum or university activities. The best teams will be awarded with university souvenirs.