Tide, UK’s leading digital business financial platform, opens global development center in Hyderabad; new center to drive technology needs

Hyderabad: Tide, UK’s leading digital business financial platform[1], today formally announced the opening of its global development center in Hyderabad. The center will drive and support all the technology needs of the fast growing venture, which aims to become the world’s leading digital challenger in business financial services. Spread over 15,000 sqft, the center already has 70+ experienced and highly talented technology professionals working on cutting edge technologies.

Commenting on the new center and the choice of Hyderabad, Guy Duncan, Chief Technology Officer, Tide, said, “With Tide witnessing exponential growth, we needed to look beyond as it was proving to be difficult to hire quality talent at the required pace in the UK and Bulgaria, where we have a technology and support centre . Our senior leadership has extensive and positive experience in setting up offices and technology centres in India. It is this, combined with the proportion of high quality technology talent, experienced in the skills we are seeking that led us to choose Hyderabad. We look forward to growing the center further and expanding its role in Tide’s global strategy.”