Training of Micro-observers held in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: To acquaint the micro observers about their role in the ongoing DDC and Panchayat By-Elections, General Observers Ashish Kumar Gupta and Sachin Dev Singh today chaired training program organised for them (Micro observers), here today.

The Observers exhorted upon the Micro-Observers to adhere to Election Commission guidelines in letter and spirit for the smooth conduct of the election process. It was informed that the Election process shall be closely observed by the micro- observer and they would have to report to the General Observer about any deviation.

They further added that the micro-observer being neutral person has the critical role of ensuring free, fair and transparent Elections.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pawan Parihar impressed upon the Micro-Observers to stay pro-active and keep close vigil on all the poll activities without causing any interference. He also asked micro observers to reach their polling station well in advance on the day of polling.

Meanwhile, the Master trainers also educated the micro- observers about the various aspects of Ballot boxes, ballot papers and the entire Election procedure.

Earlier, Nodal Officer Training Management, Anoop Kumar educated the Micro-observers about their role and responsibilities.