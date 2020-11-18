TSoM wins top education title at Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards 2020

Toronto: Toronto School of Management (TSoM) has been named the best institution for Adult Education at the Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.

Voted for by online readers, TSoM was awarded the prestigious ‘Diamond’ title for ‘Best Adult Education’ at the Toronto Star’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.

The Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the achievements of local businesses and professionals in Ontario’s capital city, looking at a wide range of categories from restaurants to education providers in the Greater Toronto area.

The awards are organised by Toronto Star, one of the leading daily newspapers in Toronto for circulation. Every year, thousands of readers are invited to nominate and vote for their favourite businesses, with three winners announced for each category. The ‘Diamond’ title recognises the highest ranked in each category.

Ehsan Safdari, Managing Director of TSoM, said: “Being named the top Adult Education provider in such a prestigious awards competition is a testament to all the hard work put in by the TSoM community. Their support and dedication ensure our students reach their ambitions, and I look forward to the institution continuing to grow and achieving even greater heights in the future.”