Union Minister of Education, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel jointly lay the foundation stone of three permanent buildings of Central University of Odisha

New Delhi: The Central University of Odisha celebrated its 12th Foundation Day today in virtual mode. On the occasion foundation stone of three permanent buildings was laid by the the Union Minister of Education Shri. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his address, Shri Pokhriyal congratulated the University for rising to the occasion and becoming one of the prominent universities of India within few years. He also praised the efforts of the Central University of Odisha during the COVID 19 period by launching the ‘Bharosa’ programme, which helped a lot of students in overcoming the pandemic trauma through counselling. He further praised the University for successfully conducting the Home Based Open Book Examination. He recalled the old glory of India when people from other countries were coming to India for studies. Now its time to achieve that type of education through the new education policy. He urged the University community to focus more on research and development.

In his address Shri Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted various schemes of the central government which could be helpful in the upliftment of the society. He said that the Central University of Odisha, being the premiere institute of Southern Odisha, is doing satisfactory work in development of education in the locality. However, he stressed the need for more collaborative efforts from the University for achieving great heights. It includes the mentorship programme under the National Research Foundation, Academia-industry linkage, research in tribal and anthropological studies and consultancy service with prominent industries of the locality like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and NALCO. He assured all type of help to the University, being the only central university of the state. He urged the students to be the torch bearers of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha Prof. I. Ramabrahmam who earlier unfurled the University flag, inaugurated the Foundation Day Programme in the presence of faculty members, officers and staff of the University. He highlighted the important achievements of the University and also described the future plans. He focused on starting of new courses especially science programmes which will definitely enhance the scientific temper among the students.

The Foundation Day lecture was delivered by Dr. Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India. He spoke on the rich educational opportunities in India and stressed the need for practical life education for the students so that they can know the actual world by coming out of bookish world. He urged the students to educate themselves to meet challenges of the new changing world. In every sphere of education new methods and new learnings should be searched so that education can be total. He said that the new education policy will be highly helpful in this aspect.

On behalf of the University Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita also addressed the dignitaries and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar of the University. The programme was attended by all faculty members and staff of the University inside the campus by maintening proper social distance and students and dignitaries through virtual mode. Dr. Sourav Gupta, Asst. Professor anchored the event. Twelve saplings were planted in the campus to commemorate the occasion.