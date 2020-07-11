Veteran actor Braj Kishore to enter Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Mumbai: Veteran actor Braj Kishore to now be seen in the &TV show Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari. Having shared screen with yesteryear marvels such as Prem Chopra, gems such as Annu Kapoor and Deepti Naval, Braj Kishore saab is all ready to cast his magic on the television screen.

Giving a little sneak-peek into his role in the show Braj Kishore says, “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is like a breath of fresh air. I am delighted to be a part of this show. I cannot reveal much about my character at the moment, but he is someone who is of mighty influence and carries a hoard of drama with him. What storm he brings in the lives of Gudiya and her family is something to watch out for! My gratitude towards &TV for adding this lovely show to my kitty of work. Kuchkamal-dhamaal karenge aage!”

Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is a slice of the life story of Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya), having her own unique response to life and situations. Giving us a peek into Gudiya’s ‘all is well’ world, the show sets a light-hearted and humorous tone while depicting her simple yet unbridled approach towards life. Bringing a strong local flavour of Madhya Pradesh, the show takes you through the fascinating journey of Gudiya, intertwining the raw appeal of the region in its dialect, depiction, and characters.