XLRI is now accepting GRE and GMAT scores for admission to the Executive PGDM [General] Program

New Delhi: XLRI- Xavier School of Management, one of India’s premier B-Schools, announces acceptance of GRE scores apart from GMAT and XAT scores for admission to its flagship program – Executive PGDM [General] from this year onwards. Also, the GMAT scores acceptance period has been extended to five years (GMAT score validity from December 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020)

The admissions open for the fifteen-month full-time residential General Management Programme EXECUTIVE PGDM (GENERAL). The last date for registration is 30th November 2020. The program has received various prestigious accreditations, including AMBA, AICTE.

Candidates must hold a recognized bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration in any discipline with at least 5 years of managerial/supervisory experience by March 31, 2021. PGDM (GMP) candidates may choose to apply through XAT 2021 or GMAT.

EXECUTIVE PGDM (GENERAL} aims to augment the skill-sets and competencies of practicing managers and accelerate their career paths. Exposing them to recent trends, tools, and techniques in management. The program consists of Core and Optional/Elective courses specially designed for fast track executives with work experience. They provide the essentials of management education with the flexibility of individual exploration in their chosen area of interest. It also includes a 3-month field-based training in a functional area.

Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI – Xavier School of Management said, “Knowledge and continuous learning is the mainstay amongst progressive organizations of today. To satisfy this thirst for knowledge and to become a learning organization, XLRI has evolved a fifteen-month consolidated program in general management with the objectives of providing the practicing managers a substantial exposure to theoretical foundations in management as well as to provide them a holistic perspective of business in such a way that they are not only equipped with tools and techniques to perform their task effectively but also to shoulder greater responsibilities in the future as they move up the organizational hierarchy.”

The registration details are available at https://www.xlri.ac.in/info/pgdm-gmp/index.html