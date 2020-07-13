Hyderabad: YASH Technologies, leading technology services and outsourcing partner, announced the launch of “[email protected]” an SAP qualified pre-packaged SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management (EHSM) partner solution. This solution enables organizations to build and safeguard workplaces towards the ongoing and prospective safety hazards as people return back to work and also lay a strong roadmap to an operationally resilient enterprise in the post-pandemic scenario.

Leveraging the mature SAP EHSM solution framework and bringing together the in-depth knowledge and expertise of YASH Global EHS CoE. [email protected] comprises of health checklists, questionnaires, risk (hazard) assessments, observation (deviation) reporting, workflows, notifications and integrated dashboards to enable organizations towards building a sustainable and safeguarded workplace. The power of digitization, mobility and smart analytics builds governance and performance all together.

Speaking on the launch Yogesh Nagpal, Global EHS Practice Head at YASH Technologies, mentioned “This global pandemic has created the utmost need towards safety, better than ever before. While the entire industry is reeling under the pressure to get their workforce back in action, EHS leadership is aligned to build digital, auditable and assuring procedures towards reimagining workplace safety. It is our privilege to partner with SAP teams to design this innovative EHS solution which not only addresses the safety and sustainability needs in today’s time but help build a strong framework for business continuity and productivity in the long term ahead. ‘Safety makes your Run the Best One’.”

“As businesses begin to resume operations in today’s new normal, it is crucial they look to safeguard employees and operational continuity. We have and continue to work with partners like YASH Technologies to innovate and implement solutions to help customers mitigate risk with the environment, health and safety management. In today’s climate, it’s especially important to be able to pivot and address customers’ immediate needs around workplace safety related to the pandemic,” said Graham Conlon, Head of Digital Supply Chain, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

Since the past two decades, EHS CoE at YASH has been supporting global organizations around EHS, product compliance, regulatory, safety and sustainability needs. Whether it’s around Reach, OSHA, Transportation Compliance, or differentiated projects in Waste Management space, YASH has been working cohesively with SAP teams across the globe to deliver solution values & business outcomes.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH’s customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email [email protected]