Yaum E Ashura: DC Baramulla visits Pattan, takes stock of arrangements

Baramulla: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo today visited several areas of Pattan to take stock of various necessary arrangements put in place for the smooth observance of Yaum e Ashoora.

During the visit, the DC inspected the arrangements put in place at several Imambaras located at Ahmadpora, Hanjivera and at other places besides he also interacted with the representatives of some Shia associations who expressed gratitude to the DC for making adequate arrangements in connection with Muharram.

Meanwhile, DC said that special arrangements were made in view of the present circumstances emerging due to COVID-19 outbreak and directed that concerned officers to provide uninterrupted water and power supply during the auspicious days.

Dr Itoo also inspected the sanitation being carried out by the Municipal authorities and also directed them to fumigate all the vital locations viz Imam Baras, shrines etc.

He also urged the muharram mourners to follow COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines especially using face masks and maintaining social distancing so that the risk of infection is mitigated.