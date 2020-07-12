Active public participation key to achieving the goals of development: Lt Governor

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today stressed on active public participation for achieving the goals of holistic development, besides giving shape to the bottom up planning process for inclusive development of the districts.

The Lt Governor stated this during his visit to District Pulwama, where he interacted with several delegations and Public Representatives as a part of the Government’s initiative to get the first hand appraisal of the public issues. He also e-inaugurated 19 developmental projects worth Rs 91.91 crores and laid foundation stones of various projects today.

He was accompanied by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Member Parliament, Nazir Ahmad Laway; Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture & Horticulture department, Navin Kumar Choudhary; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer and heads of various departments.

Around 20 delegations including representatives of PRIs, ULBs and several political parties; Fruit Growers; Dairy farmers’; Cold Stores Association; Saffron Growers Association; Organic vegetable growers; Aquaf/Citzen Council Tral; Representatives from Gujjar and Bakerwal community; NGOs and Handloom and Handicraft weavers, members of SHG (NRLM) apprised the Lt Governor of their concerning issues and sought his intervention in ensuring outcome-based redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.

The members of the delegations projected issues and demands pertaining to empowerment of Panchayats, special package for unemployed youth, beautification and development of Pulwama town, upgradation of education sector, strengthening of road network, establishment of fruit mandi, development of irrigation sources, establishment of veterinary units, upgradation of water distribution system, e- marketing of saffron , establishment of saffron view points along National Highway, training in production of organic inputs, introduction of market intervention scheme and adaption of contract farming, inclusion of Gujjar Bakerwals in BPL category, establishment of Yarn Bank, hassle free loan facility and special financial literacy camps for SHG members, augmentation of sports infrastructure etc.

Regarding the issues raised, the Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that their genuine concerns would be taken up on priority for early resolution and directed the concerned officers to initiate the necessary measures.

He observed that strengthening of PRIs and ULBs is priority of the Government, and asked the locals to avail maximum benefit of the various welfare schemes. He sought their active participation in developmental programmes launched by the government.

For many issues projected by the public, the Lt Governor issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments for taking cognizance of the issues pertaining to their respective departments and redressal of the same at the earliest. He directed for identifying land for fruit mandi Tral and submission of DPR accordingly. He also passed the directions for streamlining and formulation of SOPs for bovine transport into J&K.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to set timelines for completion of incomplete and languishing projects, besides prioritizing the local issues like macadamization of roads, provision of drinking water and B2V works.

He advised the people to take all precautions like wearing of masks, maintaining of social distancing and following the SOP’s issued by the Government from time to time. He enjoined upon the health officials to identify the spots having spike in COVID positive cases, and stressed for specific sampling and testing so that the purpose of testing is fulfilled.

Earlier, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 91.91 crores, including 2×36 mtr Span double lane plate girder bridge over Nallah Romshi on Pulwama-Newa Road at Gudoora , 30 mtr. Span Plate Girder Bridge at Chankitar Tral, 5.60km Pulwama-Akhal Road via Mitrigam District Pulwama, Science Block at Government Degree College Tral, Indoor Patient Department District Hospital, Primary Health Centre Samboora, New Type Primary Health Centre Bathnoor Tral, New Type Primary Health Centre Nehama, New Type Primary Health Centre Noorpora, Receiving Station Gulbagh Tral, Water Supply Scheme Augmentation Pulwama Town, Water Supply Scheme Zaipora Pulwama, Water Supply Scheme Konibal Pampore, High School Building at K.Koot, High School Building at Wassimarg , Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Nehama. He also laid foundation stone of New Degree College Building Rajpora, Mini Secretariat Awantipora, and Community Hall Awantipora, Pulwama.