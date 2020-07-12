Lt Governor calls for 100% saturation of Kisan Credit Cards in J&K

Srinnagar: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for 100% saturation of Kisan Credit Cards in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor stated this while inaugurating a day long Kisan Mela cum Awareness Camp as a part of ongoing “Kisan Pakhwada”, during his visit to Pulwama district.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Principal Secretary to the Government, Agriculture & Horticulture department, Navin Kumar Choudhary; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr. Raghav Langer and heads of various departments were present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor interacted with the officers of Agriculture and allied departments and enquired about the implementation of programmes being under taken by them for farmers’ welfare. He impressed upon the concerned officers to put concerted efforts to make this programme a great success by achieving 100 percent target of covering all the farmers under KCC scheme including those engaged in Dairy Farming, Fisheries, Poultry and Horticulture.

He was informed that out of 60,300 Farm operating families, 51,000 families are availing KCC facility, and Pakhwada is being conducted to achieve 100% coverage under KCC for which field functionaries of Agriculture and allied sectors are working with dedication, whereas 43,000 farm operating families are registered on PM-KISAN Portal which are regularly receiving benefit under the scheme.

The Lt Governor stressed on the need of educating farmers about various Government programmes in agriculture and allied sectors.

He inspected various stalls put up by Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Sericulture departments and Banks, displaying latest farm machinery, high quality seeds and seedlings, Mushroom, Apiculture and IEC material related to departmental schemes.

He further advised the farming community to adopt latest techniques and sustainable practices to boost the agriculture sector, besides increasing productivity. He said the base of farming activities should be widened so that the livelihood measures get augmented.

Meanwhile, a booklet regarding sustainable farm practices was also released by the Lt Governor on the occasion.