Advisor Baseer Khan reviews performance of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today chaired a meeting to review the performance of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

Advisor stressed upon the need for increasing the reach of the Board and enhance its targets under different schemes as this a demand driven programme.

A detailed presentation was given out on the occasion listing out achievements of the Board and the programmes/schemes being implemented by KVIB including Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme, Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries, National Scheduled Caste- Scheduled Tribe Hub.

Advisor directed the officers to focus on Information Education and Communication (IEC) programmes so that more people will become aware of the schemes and in turn get benefitted. He said that sponsoring is the beginning but that needs to be taken to its logical conclusion through various levels and said that there has to be proper monitoring at different levels to achieve the objectives.

He further said that the success stories of the KVIB need to be studied, replicated and highlighted through different modes of communication so that others get inspired.

Advisor said that district administration should also be roped in with a view to create awareness camps regarding the schemes, programmes and skill development programmes being implemented by KVIB.

While applauding performance of the Board, Advisor directed the field staff of the KVIB to be more proactive and identify the stumbling blocks and resolve them at the different levels. He said that there is huge potential for the micro level schemes and there is a need of harmonized efforts among various stakeholders to improve the efficiency and increase the targets.

Vice Chairperson KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, while speaking on the occasion, raised various issues concerning the Board and stressed the need for active involvement of field officers in propagating and disseminating the objective of KVIB.

Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, while speaking on the occasion, asked the officers to constitute a committe of experts in order to prepare an institutional mechanism to promote one product one district. He said that the objective is to identify one product per district based on the potential and strength of a district and develop a cluster for that product in the district.

It was also given out that a virtual buyer seller meet will be organised soon.