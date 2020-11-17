Alumnus of Dr ZA Dental College awarded membership MFD, RCS

Aligarh: Dr Shaikh Shahbaz, an alumnus of Department of Conservative Dentistry, Dr ZA Dental College (ZADC), AMU has recently been awarded the membership of faculty of dentistry, Royal College of Surgeon (MFD, RCS), Ireland.

The award is given to professionals who complete both parts of the MFD examination and subsequently their names are added to a list referred of the Dental register of Ireland, for registration of the candidates’ diploma as an additional registrable qualification, said Prof RK Tiwari (Principal ZADC).