AMU students complete VOIT internship

Aligarh: Raghav Arora and Shoaib Ali Khan, students of Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM) at the Department of Commerce, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been awarded the certificates of appreciation from the Voice of India Tourism (VOIT) for completing a month-long online summer internship programme in which they submitted assignments as ‘VOIT Specials’.

Their assignments were selected in the 75 excellent task presentations from submissions made by 2200 students from across 90 different colleges and universities, said Prof Sheeba Hamid (Training and Placement Officer-MTTM, Department of Commerce) adding that the summer training programme was inaugurated by Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Tourism, Government of India.

Renowned travel and tour companies from all over the country had partnered with VOIT to organise the programme. During the online training, the two AMU students attended sessions conducted by industry stalwarts.