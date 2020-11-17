New Instrumentation Facilities introduced

Aligarh: New instrumentation facilities such as Single Crystal XRD, NMR, LCMS and RAMAN Spectroscopy have been introduced for facilitating innovations, enhancing scientific productivity and education and training of the next generation of practitioners at the University Sophisticated Instruments Facility (USIF), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Inaugurating the installation of the instruments in an online function to mark the centenary year of the university, Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor urged the faculty members, researchers and advanced students to utilise the high-end instruments for quality research.

“Since USIF houses highly sophisticated and modern analytical equipments; these facilities offer researchers with a wide range of analytical methods and techniques to keep pace with developments taking place globally,” said Prof Mansoor.

In the welcome address, Prof Sartaj Tabassum (Coordinator, USIF) pointed out that USIF has been registered on the Indian Science Technology and Engineering (ISTEM) map as a national facility.

He extended gratitude to university administration and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) programme for the financial support.

Prof S M Abbas Abidi (Deputy Coordinator, USIF) conducted the program and extended the vote of thanks to Prof S M Jawed Akhtar (Finance Officer), Dr Parvez Mahmood Khan (Director, Prof M N Farooqui Computer Centre), chairpersons of various departments and the USIF advisory committee members for attending the programme.