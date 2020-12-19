Book “Jewels of Gujarat” presented to Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal : Chairman of Manish Media Jaipur, Shri Chandmal Kumawat presented his book “Jewels of Gujarat” to Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Agriculture Minister Shri Kamal Patel was also present on the occasion. Discussing about his book “Jewels of Madhya Pradesh”, which will be published on the 66th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2021, Shri Kumawat, said that this book will consist the biographies of such personalities of Madhya Pradesh who are settled all around the world, who will be an inspiration to the coming generations.