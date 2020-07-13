Careerera Hiring 300 New Employees, Adding New Courses to Its Portfolio

New Delhi: Careerera, the world’s finest live online education platform to start Live Instructor lead classes for professional certification, test preparation, language training etc. has announced to hire around 300 employees in the next 3 months at their Noida office. This hiring would be across the hierarchy that will include top management to managers and executives in different departments. The new hiring will help the company to strengthen its market reach and quick service to end-users in terms of counselling, admissions, and how it will help them in the future.

Apart from hiring, Careerera is also launching new courses in July. These courses are offered for both working professionals and students.

Vivek Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Careerera, said, “The current pandemic coerced industries across the sectors to suffer. But, we have seen an exponential growth in our number of users considering more & more people are looking to add on to their skill sets. We are sure our current hiring drive will help us in picking the pace that we missed due to the current situation. Additionally, the new joiners will help the company in handling and promoting the new courses that we are adding to our current portfolio. All the newly added courses are one or below one-year duration therefore, both professionals and students can get benefitted.”

The courses cater to the upskilling and test exam preparation needs of the working professionals and add-on professional course/s for students. Working professionals from mid-management to top executives can enroll in these courses.