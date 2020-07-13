SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) For B.Tech Admissions 2020 Stands Cancelled

Amaravati: In the light of challenges posed by COVID 19, and taking into account the safety concerns of students and parents, SRM Institute of Science and Technology – SRMIST, has cancelled the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) for B.Tech admissions 2020, that was planned in 127 Indian cities and 5 overseas centres in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The B. Tech admissions for 2020 will now be based on +2 / Pre-University / Equivalent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology. The new admission process will apply to all campuses of SRMIST- Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Vadapalani and NCR New Delhi; SRM University, AP – Andhra Pradesh; SRM University Haryana, Sonepat; and SRM University Sikkim.

Those who scored in JEE Main and SAT are encouraged to apply.

The forms for providing the +2 / Pre-University / Equivalent marks and JEE (Main) / SAT Score are available on the university website. (www.srmist.edu.in). Applicants can swiftly update and complete their forms. In case the results of the +2 Board Examination are not declared, the marks can be uploaded as soon as the results are known.

SRMIST will continue to award a wide range of scholarships for deserving candidates including the ones who scored high in JEE Main and SAT examinations, on joining. However, the SRMJEEE rank based scholarships will not be available.

The admission process at SRMIST, India’s No 1 Multidisciplinary University, is slated to begin soon. For any updates and to Apply online visit www.srmist.edu.in.

This year, SRMIST has created an incredible record in placement with 8500+ job offers, 625 + companies recruiting, and Rs. 41.6L top salary, the highest ever by any university in India. SRMIST is experiencing an overwhelming response from over 1.5 lacs aspirants who have applied to join the B.Tech engineering degree program.

The classes for the freshers is scheduled to commence in September 2020, be it on campus, on-line or combination of both, adhering to the Government notification and norms, and taking into account the safety and security of students.

For further details or any clarification may be obtained from multiple channels of communication: by calling our Helpdesk at +91 (044) 27455510, 47437500 Monday – Saturday (except public holidays) 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM or through email to [email protected]