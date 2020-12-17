Chairman DLSA kick-starts Plantation Drive under ‘Green J&K’ prog in Baramulla

Baramulla: In a significant move towards preservation and restoration of environment, the Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla, Sanjay Parihar today kick started a plantation drive by planting a tree sapling in Govt Higher Secondary School Chandoosa.

The drive was launched under the flagship programme ‘Green J&K’ aimed at enhancing the green cover for sustainable and ecological balance of our environment.

On the occasion, Chairman DLSA underlined the objectives of the programme and said that this drive was launched in a landslide prone area to prevent the soil degradation and enhance the green cover of our environment besides restoring the natural glory of our depleting environment.

He further added that similar drives shall be launched at other places of the district as a step forward to ensure the preservation of our environment.

Secretary DLSA, Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal highlighted the objectives of the programme and said that forests play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance besides urging upon various stakeholders to play an active part in this regard.

DFO JV Division, Parvaiz Ahmad Wani laid emphasis on planting more and more trees especially in such areas where the forest cover has been reduced due to various reasons. He also gave brief information about various flagship programmes sponsored by the forest department and reiterated its commitment of providing an ecologically sustainable environment to the people.

Later, Sanjay Parihar (Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla) accompanied by various judicial officers inspected Munsif Court Chandoosa to take first hand appraisal of its functioning.

The PD&SJ inspected various sections of the court and interacted with the concerned functionaries who briefed him about their day-today judicial functioning.

Secretary DLSA Faizan-ul-Haq Iqbal, Sub Judge Baramulla Parveen Pandoo, DFO JV Division Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, District Information Officer Mudassir Hussain, DSP Headquarters Gulzar Ahmad, various judicial officers among other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.