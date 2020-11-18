DC Kupwara reviews status of Red Cross Fund

Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg, also chairman District Red Cross Society Kupwara, today convened a meeting of all DDOs and other concerned officers to review the status of the collections made towards Red Cross Fund in the district.

While addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that the collections made under Red Cross Fund are to be utilized for the benefit of society mostly in disasters and times of crisis like COVID-19.

He stressed upon the concerned officers to encourage the people for contribution towards the Red Cross Fund and manage contributions towards Red Cross on services provided by line departments in a transparent manner.

The DC directed the officers to deposit contributions in the bank account of District Red Cross Society and submit statements of collection made during current and previous financial year.

He also asked them to hold separate meetings in their offices for streamlining the collections under Red Cross.

Various officers, on the occasion gave details of collections they have made during current year. CEO Kupwara informed about collection of Rs.2.5 lakh, Legal Meteorology Department Rs.81, 600 and ARTO Kupwara Rs.19, 850.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Nazir Ahamd Lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, and SDM Lolab attended the meeting.