DDC Kishtwar inspects land for Saffron Park, Women’s College and JNV

Kishtwar: District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara today visited Poochal area of district Kishtwar and inspected the land for the development of the saffron Park there.

He also interacted with the land donors and reiterated that the Saffron Park project would play a pivotal role in the research, development and promotion of the saffron business in Kishtwar.

He also inspected the land earmarked for the Women’s College at the Matta village.

Later, the DDC visited Healthcare and wellness centre Poochal and took stock of the health care facilities available and functioning in the centre.

On way, he also interacted with the people of Hidyal who apprised him of their problems. They demanded improvement of drainage alongside the road lack of which has created water logging creating unhygienic condition in the area.

Responding to the demands, he directed the XEN PWD(R&B) to expedite the work of the construction and renovation of drainage in time bound manner to save the people from inconvenience.

Earlier, the other day, the DDC visited the Hari area of Palmar and inspected the site of 120 Kanal land identified for the construction of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The proposed JNV with its highly qualified faculty and staff besides state of the art infrastructure would emerge as hub of education in the district.

During the tour to Palmar area, the DDC directed the Principal JNV, Ravinder Kumar to contact the higher authorities for the inspection of land by the technical team so that steps are taken for construction of JNV buildings.

During the tour, the DDC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dr Amir Hussain, SDM Chhatroo, Inderjeet Parihar, BDC Chairperson Palmar Lalita Devi, AEE PWD, Naib Tehsildar Javeed Iqbal Khandey and other field functionaries of revenue department.