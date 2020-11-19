Delegation of J&K Olympic Association calls on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by its President, Prof. (Dr) Ashutosh Sharma comprising its office bearers apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to the development of sports sector in J&K; engaging well educated international and national sports officials; optimal utilization of available resources and other concerning issues.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the government is committed to the development of the sports sector in J&K. He also assured the delegation that all the genuine issues projected by them would be looked into for their early redressal.

Meanwhile, Sh. Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Political leader and Human Right Activist called on the Lt Governor and discussed several welfare issues of Kashmiri Pandit community and other issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor observed that the welfare of every section of the society without discrimination is imperative for the development of any region and to achieve the same, the J&K Government is taking various measures and many more are underway aiming at the holistic and equitable development of J&K.