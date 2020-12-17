Director AHD reviews working of Deptt in Doda district Attends Seminar of Vets, Para-vets

Jammu: Director Animal Husbandry Department Jammu, Vivek Sharma reviewed the departmental activities in Doda district and presided over one day seminar of Vets & para-vets organized by Extension and Publicity wing of the Department under centrally sponsored scheme “ASCAD”, during a tour to the district.

Besides Director, the seminar was attended by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Doda, Dr. Tariq Parvez, other senior officers and all vets & Paravets of the district.

The seminar was held to familiarize vets and para-veterinary staff, with the farmer welfare schemes launched by the J&K government.

The Director stressed upon the participants to develop a close connect with the farmers, especially livestock breeders and identify the beneficiaries keeping in view the topography of the area as well as the potential of activity to be undertaken.

“This type of approach together with the support of the department will bring absolute transformation of farming community and raise their socio economic status” the Director said.

Important issues related to implementation of NAIP-II, NADCP, latest technical advancements in the field of animal healthcare and breeding practices were also deliberated upon during the seminar.

Extension Officer, Dr. Sunil Bazaz, discussed in detail various schemes, their components, pattern of assistance and their mode of operation.

The Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Doda also spoke on the occasion and shared some valuable achievements of the district. He, on behalf of the staff, also assured the Director for the successful implementation of the departmental programmes/ Schemes in the district.

Later, the Director inspected District Vety. Hospital, Govt. Poultry Farm & Poultry Hatchery at Doda and reviewed the functioning of these sections. She also inspected the ongoing departmental works & took on spot appraisal.

On her way back, the Director visited Salmeri & Dabreh villages in Udhampur district and inspected the units established under “Integrated Dairy Development Scheme & Fodder Development Scheme”. She also visited Dhanori village and interacted with a women SHG. Dr. Inderjit Singh, CAHO Udhampur and other officers of the department accompanied the Director during her visit.