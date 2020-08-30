GDC-Kalakote organizes International Webinar – Physical Education & Sports for Empowerment, Wellness of Humanity

Rajouri: Government Degree College Kalakote today organized International Webinar on “Physical Education & Sports for Empowerment and Wellness of the Humanity” to mark the National Sports Day observed in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the field Hockey legend Major Dyanchand.

The Webinar started with an introductory speech by Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Organizing Secretary, Physical Director of the host college.

Over 289 participants from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh and also from all parts of the country attended the online event.

Principal, Prof. (Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta, in his welcome address, said that today is the historic moment for the staff of the GDC Kalakote for organizing first of this kind of international webinar. He also welcomed the Chief Guest & Key Note speaker Dr K. K. Debnath, Principal HVP Mandals, Degree College of Physical Education, Amravati Maharashtra and Guest Speaker Dr Rakesh Tomar an academician, Research Scientist, Marathon runner who is presently working as Faculty Department of Physical Education, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia and all the delegates actively present in huge Numbers.

Prof.(Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta said that the college is making progress in co-curricular activities and it conducted several online events during the pandemic in the larger interest of the students and faculty.

Earlier Dr K. K. Debnath in his keynote address spoke about the value and power of Physical Education, Sports and movement Education in providing solution to the contemporary global challenges the Humanity is facing. He emphasized how a planned Physical Education and Sports programmes can empower the humanity and promote wellbeing.

Later, the Guest Speaker Dr Rakesh Tomar shared his vast academic and practical experiences while talking on “Sports for Spirited and enhanced life.” It was a highly interactive session and with his thoughts he ignited a ray of hope, inspired and motivated everyone to do Physical activity and take active part in sports daily.

The presence of these learned speakers proved a source of inspiration for participants for making sports a way of life.

On the occasion, the participants also shared their experiences. The webinar Concluded with vote of thanks delivered by Vimal Kishore Physical Director GDC Kishtwar.