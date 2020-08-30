GMC Sgr. rebuts shortage of Oxygen in SMHS Hospital

Srinagar: The Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Authorities today contested the news item circulated on a section of social media regarding shortage of Oxygen in SMHS Hospital.

In a clarification issued here, it has been made clear that fake news circulated on the Social media regarding shortage of Oxygen in SMHS Hospital has no base and is therefore denied by GMC Authorities in toto.

As per the statement issued here it has been given out that the SMHS hospital is a 900 Bedded tertiary care hospital where 232 beds have been dedicated for COVID-19 patients.

And out of these 232 beds, 180 beds are supported with Oxygen ports and the rest of the beds are supplemented with bulk cylinders.

The official statement mentions that the hospital has procured 1500 bulk cylinders (B-Type) which provide uninterrupted continuous Oxygen to the COVID-19 patients as per demand of the patients and these Bulk Oxygen Cylinders are being filled continuously in the Oxygen generation plants which have been outsourced.

The statement further reads that besides these Oxygen cylinders, the hospital has piped Oxygen with manifolds and two (02) Oxygen Generator Plants with the capacity of 1100 LPM each (Total=2200 LPM) that provide continuous and uninterrupted Oxygen supply to the COVID-19 patients.

It has also been given out that the hospital has also procured a new plant of 600LPM which will be commissioned within 2 weeks time adding that the Govt. is also supplementing one more plant of 4600 LPM with Oxygen manifold in SMHS Hospital.

Moreover, CD Hospital has a 930LPM Oxygen generator plant with 200 Bulk cylinders which caters the oxygen demand of the patients admitted in the Hospital besides this the Govt. has also sanctioned one more Oxygen plant of the capacity of 1000LPM for CD Hospital.

It is further mentioned that at present the bed occupancy vis-à-vis Covid-19 patients in both these hospitals is 40 percent and at present at no point of time there is any shortage of oxygen to these two hospitals.