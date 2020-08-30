Government Polytechnic Jammu holds Online Placement drive

Jammu: Government Polytechnic College, Jammu organized Online Placement drive for HCL Technologies Ltd. in association with CETPA InfoTech Pvt. Ltd. Noida for Three-year diploma pass outs and final semester students in Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

HR, Mantec Technologies Ltd. Aman, interacted with the candidates through Google meet and highlighted the company profile and discussed the Job description and profile with the candidates.

A total 150 candidates of various Polytechnics of Jammu & Kashmir registered for the placement and interacted with HR. The short listed candidates will be provided training for 2-4 week free of cost by Mantec Technologies Ltd.

After completing their training, HCL Technologies Ltd. will conduct online interview of students and the selected candidates will join the HCL with annual CTC package of Rs 2.2 lakh.

Principal, Government Polytechnic Jammu, Er Arun Bangotra, thanked Deepanker Raj Malik, Manager- Marketing of CETPA Infotech Pvt. Ltd. and Mantec Technologies Ltd. for providing job opportunities to students and encouraged the students to convert the challenges into fruitful opportunities by continuous hard work and dedication. He also appreciated the efforts of Sh. Rajesh Khajuria Training and Placement officer and his team for arranging online placement drive.