GST Commissioner unveils e-Invoice Book

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based Cost and Management Accountant(CMA), Bhogavalli Mallikarjuna Gupta authored “e-Invoice–The Encyclopedia for Indian GST” is unveiled here in the city today. GST Commissioner Dr. Purushotham, Principal Commissioiner, Hyderabad Commissionerate unveield the book on Wednesday in his chambers at Basheerbagh.

While releasing the book, Dr Purushotham congratulated the author and suggested him to write more books.

Books are the important sources for disseminating professional knowledge. The book contains experiecnes of many experts The foreword of the book is written by current National President, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Biswarup Basu.

The 528 page English book published by Notion Press talks about what is e-invoicing, the need for it and the benefits for the tax payers and the government. It also helps the professionals in implementing e-invoice in their or clients organisations stated by the author.

The e-invoicing is new to Indian tax payers, but it is implemented in 100 plus countries across the globe and still has not matured. Hence, the need for the book like this one. e-invocing is implemented in all the countries in a phased manner, and India is also following the same

Nearly 50,000 practice GST in India and approximately 3000 in the state. They include CMAs, CAs, GST Practitioners, Tax Advocates and Accountants.

India has 1.25 crore registered GST Tax payers. The book will be useful to all of them. e-invoicing has to be issued by all GST Tax payers having turnover above Rs 100 crore in a financial year from 1st January 2021. And from 1st of April 2021, it is expected to be applicable to all B2B(Business to Business) transactions.

The book covers the legal aspects of e-invoicing, the precedural aspects, the technicals and impact on business processes.

Priced at Rs 549/- the book is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notionpress. The book is also available globally. It is avaialble in both print and kindle versions

This is the 7th book by the author. His other six books include: Rollup Your Sleeves for GST the Impending Tax Reforms in India, Guidance Note on Annual Returns for GST, Good and Simple Tax GST for You and others.