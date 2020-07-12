I&C, MSME Dev Institute held Interaction with Bagh-I-Ali Mardan Khan unit holders

Srinagar: Department of Industries and Commerce in coordination with MSME Development Institute, Srinagar held an interaction session with unit holders of Industrial Estate Bagh-i-Ali Mardan Khan regarding the issues faced by MSMEs.

The session was chaired by Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah; Managing Director SICOP, Atul Sharma; General Manager DIC Srinagar, Tazayun Mukhtar Kawos; General Manager SICOP, V.K. Aima and Assistant Director MSME Saheel Allaqband.

The unit holders who attended the meeting include president KSSIA BAMK Association Syed Fazal Illahi along with Shakeel Qalander, Mehraj Qureshi and Afaq Qadri.

The unit holders raised issues with regards to revalidation of provisional registration, change in constitution, payment of premium, GEM portal registration, abolition of toll tax, pending payment with departments and other related issues.

In addition development and maintenance issues of estate also came for discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director I&C Mahmood Ahmad shah urged for need to adapt the new systems that are coming into existence.

He said that due to COVID-19 pandemic MSMEs are going through difficult phase and together all will try to bring in measures that will facilitate the market for MSMEs. He Said MSMEs should register in Udyam registration which has come into effect from 01.07.2020.

MD SICOP, Atul Sharma ensured complete support from his end and that the issues related to delayed payment will also be looked into.

Assistant Director MSME Saheel Alaqband said that the objective of such interactions is that MSMEs are to be facilitated and every stakeholder linked with MSMEs needs to rise up to the occasion in the times of difficulties to help and support the businesses for sustainable development of MSMEs. He said such meeting need to be frequently heldto resolve the issues of MSMEs.

On the occasion, President KSSIA BAMK Association, Syed FazalIllahi and other members put forth many issues with regards to the development of the estate like speed up the work of the Display Centre, creation of raw material bank, delayed payment issues and also issues related to registration process and difficulties in getting NOCs from rest of the departments like Pollution control board, Forest Dept. etc.

The meeting was followed by inspection of estate and review of works being executed there.

It was impressed upon SICOP authorities to expedite various works in progress. Inspection of various functional units including textiles and manufacture of shawls and stoles was undertaken.