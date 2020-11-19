IIIT Hyderabad in collaboration with Great Learning launches a new Program in Software Engineering for Data Science

New Delhi: International Institute of Information Technology- Hyderabad, one of the top ranking technical institutions in India in collaboration with Great Learning, one of India’s leading EdTech companies for higher and professional education has launched Post Graduate Certificate in Software Engineering for Data Science. The 8-month long program is co-developed and co-delivered by top-notch faculty from IIIT Hyderabad, Great Learning and industry experts.

According to Outlook’s Annual Ranking of India’s Top Technical Universities in 2020, IIIT Hyderabad was ranked 11th and is India’s 6th best Computer Science Research Institution as per CSrankings.org. The research oriented expertise of the university would provide a competitive edge to this program enabling participants to gain an in-depth understanding of software systems and engineering skills required to build scalable data science applications, enabling learners to become industry ready.

Today businesses are either adapting to the spectrum of data science technologies, or have already gained an edge with the same. Building holistic data science capabilities calls for an amalgamation of raw data and algorithms to process it. These algorithms depend heavily on strong software systems that can support the data processing at speed and scale. As per the IDG Research MarketPulse survey on challenges companies face in leveraging enterprise data, 45% companies mentioned absence of scalable software systems to process large data sets.

This has given rise to a unique demand in the job market for professionals who have strong programming and software engineering skills to build these systems, along with familiarity with data science to understand the nuances of leveraging data to deliver insightful analysis. Top industry players are increasingly hiring for a host of data science software engineering roles such as Machine Learning Engineers, Big Data Engineers & Architects, etc.

This 8-month program is designed for professionals looking to build a unique skill set at the intersection of software and data science; and technology leaders or managers who are looking to lead data science & AI project implementations in their companies. This program is curated in a unique format with flexible learning paths that candidates can choose according to their work experience and learning requirements.

The program will be delivered in a blended learning format of live online classes and classroom residencies at IIIT-Hyderabad, enabling learners to upskill without quitting their jobs. It will prepare learners for the most sought-after roles like Data Engineer, Data Systems Designer, Big Data Architects, Machine Learning Engineer, Technical Systems Architect etc.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, “We are currently witnessing data fundamentally reshape the business world and every organization is investing heavily to reap the benefits derived from its data. This has opened new requirements not just in analytics but also in the software systems that power analytics and the engineering that goes into developing them. Having seen the shortage of technology professionals with the know-how of implementing data science solutions at scale, we at Great Learning have collaborated with IIIT Hyderabad to offer this program to help professionals build this expertise and accelerate their careers.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. P.J. Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad said “As a research institution, we endeavor to take the knowledge from research beyond our regular UG and PG programs. This course on Software Engineering for working professionals will integrate modern software engineering with Data Sciences, which would be a key capability in the AI-dominated future. We also look forward to engaging more with corporates through this program”.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive their Post Graduate Certificate in Software Engineering for Data Science from IIIT Hyderabad. Participants in the program will also have access to Great Learning Excelerate – an exhaustive career services platform that prepares professionals for aspiring roles in the industry.